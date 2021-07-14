UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Following Reports On Georgian Journalist's Death, Calls For End To Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US State Dept. Following Reports on Georgian Journalist's Death, Calls For End to Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United States is closely following reports on the death of Georgian journalist Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters, said on Tuesday.

Lashkarava was beaten while covering the July 5 anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi.

He was found dead at his home after spending several days in a hospital. The Georgian Interior Ministry said that his death could have been provoked by a drug overdose.

"We are closely following reports concerning his death," Price said. "We do call for calm and end to the violence that already caused one tragic loss of life."

