US State Dept. Grants 2 Additional Days for Visiting Jailed Russian National Bout - Spouse

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US authorities have granted imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout's family two additional days for visiting him at a Federal distension facility, his spouse Alla Bout told reporters on Tuesday.

"The US State Department decided to meet the request of the [Russian] Embassy in Washington to grant our family extra time for visits and gave us two additional days," Alla Bout said.

Alla Bout and her daughter arrived in the United States on Monday and plan to stay in the country for six weeks.

She added the trip was originally planned for late 2018 but had been postponed due to US authorities denying her visa based on "terrorism-related inadmissibility."

Bout is serving a 25-year sentence in US prison after being arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill American nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States, where he was imprisoned.