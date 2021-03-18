UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Hopes Moscow Conference On Afghanistan To Be Productive - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US State Department hopes this week's Moscow conference on Afghanistan will be productive and welcomes the international effort to resolve the conflict in the country, Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Wednesday.

"We're hopeful that the gathering will be productive and we certainly welcome international efforts aimed at accelerating progress towards a just and durable peace in Afghanistan," Porter said in a telephone briefing.

The Moscow summit will take place Thursday and will be attended by delegations from Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan, in addition to the Afghan government and the Taliban.

