US State Dept. In Bad Position After Failure To Show Evidence Against Russia - Polyanskiy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US State Department put itself in a bad position after failing to provide any evidence to prove that Russia was preparing to use a fake video as a pretext to invade Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier in the month, the United States has accused Russia of plotting to film a false flag operation to justify its invasion into Ukraine.

Following the accusations, US State Department spokesperson Ned price was asked to provide specific evidence alleging Moscow's fabrication of a propaganda video, but he said the United States declassifies information when they are confident in the findings.

"This is indeed a very revealing situation, typical of our American colleagues. They make more and more new accusations without providing any evidence," Polyanskiy said. "However, such situations increasingly put them in a bad position, as it happened in the case with Mr. Price's answer. The world has changed and the United States is no longer the only pole in it, and it is high time for Washington to come to terms with this.

The diplomat also stated the US use of sweeping accusations and "megaphone diplomacy" have become characteristic of its foreign policy.

"Everyone is already used to the fact that the Americans have no evidence and they confidently believe that everyone should take their word for it," he said. "This stems from the awareness of its own exclusivity, which is still, largely by inertia, retained by our American colleagues. Accordingly, they believe that they do not need to bother looking for any evidence and presenting it."

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has replied that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and that it is not threatening anyone.

>