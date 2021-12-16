UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Includes Section On White Terrorism In Report For First Time - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

US State Dept. Includes Section on White Terrorism in Report for First Time - Blinken

The US State Department included for the first time in the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism a section on white-identity terrorism (WIT) and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US State Department included for the first time in the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism a section on white-identity terrorism (WIT) and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The rising threat from REMVE groups, including those promoting the superiority of the white race, is addressed in a new section of the report for the first time," Blinken said in a statement on the report.

Pursuant to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, the State Department was directed to incorporate in its annual report all credible information about WIT attacks, perpetrators, victims, organizations and notable figures.

In 2021, the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau instructed all diplomatic and consular posts to engage with their host governments regarding REMVE individuals and groups, with a particular focus on WIT advocates, the report said.

In response, European governments said that REMVE and WIT groups were a growing counterterrorism priority, the report added.

The US designated the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and members of its leadership as terrorists - the first time that a WIT group was designated. RIM has provided paramilitary-style training to white supremacists in Europe and actively works to unite these types of groups into a common front against their enemies, according to the report.

Related Topics

Russia Europe 2020 All From Race

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bosnian Parliamen ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Bosnian Parliament

14 minutes ago
 UK Records Another Record-Breaking Number of COVID ..

UK Records Another Record-Breaking Number of COVID-19 Cases - Report

29 seconds ago
 Biden Extends US National Emergency Related to Glo ..

Biden Extends US National Emergency Related to Global Rights Abuses, Corruption

31 seconds ago
 Adidas joins rush into metaverse with NFT collecti ..

Adidas joins rush into metaverse with NFT collection

32 seconds ago
 Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup ..

Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

33 seconds ago
 Monthly self-examination inevitable for protection ..

Monthly self-examination inevitable for protection against breast cancer: Samina ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.