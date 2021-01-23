WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The US Department of State has initiated a review of the designation of the rebel Houthi movement as terrorist organization and works as fast as it can to make the determination, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"As noted by Secretary-Designate Blinken, the State Department has initiated a review of Ansarallah's [Houthi] terrorist designations," the spokesperson said on Friday. "We will not publicly discuss or comment on internal deliberations regarding that review; however, with the humanitarian crisis in Yemen we are working as fast as we can to conduct the review and make a determination.

"

Last week, the US State Department added the Houthi movement to its list of terrorist organizations. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.