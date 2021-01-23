UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Initiates Review Of Terrorist Designation For Yemen's Houthis- Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:30 AM

US State Dept. Initiates Review of Terrorist Designation for Yemen's Houthis- Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The US Department of State has initiated a review of the designation of the rebel Houthi movement as terrorist organization and works as fast as it can to make the determination, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"As noted by Secretary-Designate Blinken, the State Department has initiated a review of Ansarallah's [Houthi] terrorist designations," the spokesperson said on Friday. "We will not publicly discuss or comment on internal deliberations regarding that review; however, with the humanitarian crisis in Yemen we are working as fast as we can to conduct the review and make a determination.

"

Last week, the US State Department added the Houthi movement to its list of terrorist organizations. The leader of the movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, his brother and military commander Abd al-Khaliq al-Houthi and another Ansar Allah commander Abdullah Yahya al-Hakim were listed as global terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen National University

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

2 hours ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

3 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

3 hours ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

2 hours ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.