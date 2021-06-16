UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Insisted On Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 AG, Biden Disagreed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The US State Department insisted on imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which is implementing Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and its CEO Matthias Warnig, but President Joe Biden refused, fearing to spoil relations with Germany, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

It said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his deputy Wendy Sherman and Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland recommended to impose US sanctions designed to block the pipeline, without waivers, but Biden, backed by senior aides on the National Security Council, disagreed, saying the move would spoil relations with Berlin.

Earlier, the White House said it will be difficult to prevent the construction of Russia's gas pipeline, as it is nearly completed.

