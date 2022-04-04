UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Launches Bureau Of Cyberspace And Digital Policy - Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 09:04 PM

US State Dept. Launches Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The US State Department on Monday issued a statement announcing that it has launched the long-awaited Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy that will enable it to tackle pressing security challenges in the cyber arena.

"The Department is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) began operations today. A key piece of Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken's modernization agenda, the CDP will address the national security challenges, economic opportunities and implications for US values associated with cyberspace, digital technologies and digital policy," the statement said.

The CDP consists of three unites, including Cyberspace Security, International Information and Communications Policy and Digital Freedom, the statement said.

"The Department appreciates the service and collaboration of all who will work with and within the CDP bureau in the coming months and years to empower it to achieve its vital mission," the statement added.

The US government stated its plan to set a cyber bureau in October of 2021, according to the statement.

The announcement came against the backdrop of the United States' continued allegations that state actors - like Russia and China - as well as non-state actors interfere in US internal affairs and pose a threat to its national security. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the internal affairs of, and undertaking cyberattacks against the United States.

