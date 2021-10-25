US State Dept. Launches Sponsor Circle Program for Relocated Afghans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US State Department is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"The State Department is partnering with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers, Inc.

, to support the launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans," the statement said.

According to Blinken, the program is due to create new opportunities for the Afghans and will "directly support Afghans who have been relocated to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome."