UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Launches Sponsor Circle Program For Relocated Afghans

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

US State Dept. Launches Sponsor Circle Program for Relocated Afghans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US State Department is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"The State Department is partnering with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers, Inc.

, to support the launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans," the statement said.

According to Blinken, the program is due to create new opportunities for the Afghans and will "directly support Afghans who have been relocated to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome."

Related Topics

Circle United States Hub

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-elec ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Uzbek President on re-election

2 minutes ago
 IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

11 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

17 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

47 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.