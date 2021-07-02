US State Dept. Lists Dozens of Central American Officials in Corruption Report to Congress

The US State Department in a report to Congress listed dozens of former and current officials from three Central American states for alleged corruption

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US State Department in a report to Congress listed dozens of former and current officials from three Central American states for alleged corruption.

"The report includes individuals for whom the Department is aware of credible information or allegations of the conduct at issue, from media reporting and other sources.

The Department will continue to review the individuals listed in the report and consider all available tools to deter and disrupt corrupt, undemocratic activity in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras," the report said.

Individuals listed on the report include the former presidents of Guatemala and Honduras as well as numerous presidential aides, more than a dozen Honduran lawmakers, and two judges currently serving on the Guatemalan Supreme Court.

The department said it will continue to review credible allegations and ensure corrupt officials are denied safe haven in the United States.