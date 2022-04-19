UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Looking At Designating Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United States is looking into the possibility of designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, State Department spokesperson Ned price said during an interview with CNN.

"We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," Price said on Monday in response to a question about potentially designating Russia.

"Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate."

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, according to US media reports.

Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria are the four countries currently designated by the US government as state sponsors of terrorism.

