US State Dept. Notifies Congress Of Intent To Close Last 2 Consulates In Russia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

US State Dept. Notifies Congress of Intent to Close Last 2 Consulates in Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The Trump administration informed Congress that the United States will shut its two remaining consulates in Russia, The Washington Post reported.

The State Department told lawmakers last week the US would permanently close the consulate in Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the one in Yekaterinburg, the report said Friday.

