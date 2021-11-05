UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Offers $10Mln For Info On Darkside Leaders Behind Colonial Pipeline Hack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The US Department of State announced on Thursday that it is offering up to $10 million for information on the leaders of the Darkside ransomware group behind the Colonial Pipeline attack.

"The US Department of State announces a reward offer of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual(s) who hold(s) a key leadership position in the DarkSide ransomware variant transnational organized crime group," the State Department said in a press release.

