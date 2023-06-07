US State Dept. Official Says Kakhovka HPP Potentially Damaged in Accident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant could have been the result of an accident rather than an intentional strike, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"Of course that could be a possibility, but we are trying to determine what happened," Patel said during a press briefing, when asked whether the situation could possibly be accidental.

Earlier today, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the destruction of the Kakhovka dam infrastructure, pinning responsibility on Ukrainian forces. Kiev has inversely blamed Russian forces for the situation.

The United States has not conclusively determined who may be responsible at this point, Patel said.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the Security Council will meet later on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.