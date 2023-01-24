US State Dept. on Tanks for Ukraine: We May Hear More From Germany in Coming Hours, Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) There is a chance that Germany will soon make an announcement regarding the supply of tanks to Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said Monday.

"(M)y impression, having seen headlines that are just emerging, is that we may be hearing more from our German allies in the coming hours, in the coming days," Price said during a press briefing.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier in the day that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had confirmed at a meeting of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers that Berlin was not blocking the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.