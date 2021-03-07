UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) of the US State Department on Sunday praised the Indian Ocean Rim Association's (IORA) role in strengthening cooperation among countries that border the Indian Ocean on the 24th anniversary of its establishment.

"Congrats to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (#IORA) for another fruitful year of strengthening the region! Today, as we celebrate 2021 #IORADay, we recognize that @IORAofficial's collaboration is essential to preserve a vibrant Indo-Pacific region that benefits all nations," the SCA of the state department tweeted.

The IORA was founded on March 7, 1997. Today, the international organization has 23 member states, including India, Iran, Australia and Indonesia, and nine dialogue partners, among them the United States, the United Kingdom and China.

