UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Raises Travel Advisory For Ethiopia To Level 4 - Do Not Travel

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:00 AM

US State Dept. Raises Travel Advisory for Ethiopia to Level 4 - Do Not Travel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US State Department in a statement said it raised the travel advisory for Ethiopia to level four, warning the American public not to travel to the country.

"The Department of State raised the Travel Advisory Level for Ethiopia to Level 4 - Do Not Travel on November 2, 2021," the advisory said on Tuesday.

"This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 7, 2021."

The advisory said the level four warning is due to the ongoing armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruptions, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Ethiopia June November Border

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

4 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

5 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

5 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.