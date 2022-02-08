UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Refuses To Comment On Reports Of Plans To Place THAAD In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US State Dept. Refuses to Comment on Reports of Plans to Place THAAD in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) State Department spokesman Ned price on Monday refused to comment on  media reports of Ukraine requesting the US to place Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems on its territory amid tensions with Moscow.

"I can't speak to moves that haven't been announced, that are hypothetical, that may not come to pass," Price told a press briefing.

THAAD has been designed to intercept ballistic missiles, in particular outside the atmosphere in their terminal phase. The operational range of the system totals 200 kilometers (124 miles). The system also utilizes a AN/TPY-2 radar that is capable of detecting and tracking missiles at ranges of 870 to 3,000 km.

