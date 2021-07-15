UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Refuses To Confirm Possibility Of Establishing Emergency Hotline With China

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:26 PM

US State Dept. Refuses to Confirm Possibility of Establishing Emergency Hotline With China

The US State Department on Thursday refused to confirm the possibility of establishing an emergency hotline with China, but said the United States is interested in being able to manage the competition between the two countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US State Department on Thursday refused to confirm the possibility of establishing an emergency hotline with China, but said the United States is interested in being able to manage the competition between the two countries.

"We'll decline to discuss any internal discussions on this.

But generally speaking, of course we have an interest in ensuring that competition with China is managed in a responsible way," the State Department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that the Biden administration is examining the possibility of setting up a hotline with the Chinese government similar to the so-called "red phone" established between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The State Department added that the United States continues to work to ensure its stiff competition with China "doesn't veer into conflict."

Related Topics

China United States Media Government

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

50 minutes ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

51 minutes ago

APCNGA hails govt's decision to import gas through ..

4 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form New Government - ..

4 minutes ago

SNGPL organizes E-Kachehri for customers

4 minutes ago

EU Council Advises Lifting of Virus-Related Travel ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.