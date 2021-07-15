US State Dept. Refuses to Confirm Possibility of Establishing Emergency Hotline With China

The US State Department on Thursday refused to confirm the possibility of establishing an emergency hotline with China, but said the United States is interested in being able to manage the competition between the two countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The US State Department on Thursday refused to confirm the possibility of establishing an emergency hotline with China, but said the United States is interested in being able to manage the competition between the two countries.

"We'll decline to discuss any internal discussions on this.

But generally speaking, of course we have an interest in ensuring that competition with China is managed in a responsible way," the State Department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that the Biden administration is examining the possibility of setting up a hotline with the Chinese government similar to the so-called "red phone" established between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The State Department added that the United States continues to work to ensure its stiff competition with China "doesn't veer into conflict."