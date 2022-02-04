US State Dept. Refuses to Disclose Names of Belarus Citizens Targeted With Visa Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The US Department of State has refused to disclose the Names of Belarusian citizens targeted with the new visa sanctions.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States had imposed visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals for their alleged role in serious counter-dissident activities.

"Under U.S. law, visa records are confidential. We cannot provide details that may indicate the specific individuals included under this policy," a spokesperson for the Department of State told Sputnik on late Thursday.