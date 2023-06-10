UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Refutes Reports About Blinken's Travel To China Soon

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

US State Dept. Refutes Reports About Blinken's Travel to China Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) A US State Department spokesperson in a statement refuted media reports about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel to China soon amid a row in bilateral relations following the spy balloon incident.

"We have no travel for the Secretary to announce; as we've said previously the visit to the People's Republic of China will be rescheduled when conditions allow," the statement said on Friday.

Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday that Blinken is scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week while the State Department is still working on finalizing details.

Tensions with China further increased in February of this year when an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed over the continental United States before being shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean. China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The balloon incident prompted Blinken to cancel a previously scheduled trip to China.

Related Topics

China Visit United States February Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

3 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

3 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

3 hours ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

3 hours ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.