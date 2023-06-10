WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) A US State Department spokesperson in a statement refuted media reports about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's travel to China soon amid a row in bilateral relations following the spy balloon incident.

"We have no travel for the Secretary to announce; as we've said previously the visit to the People's Republic of China will be rescheduled when conditions allow," the statement said on Friday.

Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday that Blinken is scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week while the State Department is still working on finalizing details.

Tensions with China further increased in February of this year when an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed over the continental United States before being shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean. China maintains that the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

The balloon incident prompted Blinken to cancel a previously scheduled trip to China.