UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Releases Annual Country Reports On Human Rights For 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 09:49 PM

US State Dept. Releases Annual Country Reports on Human Rights for 2022

The US State Department on Monday released its annual country reports on human rights, outlining the United States' opinion on the state of human rights in 198 countries and territories around the world based on information and events from 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The US State Department on Monday released its annual country reports on human rights, outlining the United States' opinion on the state of human rights in 198 countries and territories around the world based on information and events from 2022.

"Each country report speaks for itself, describing reports of practices in Calendar year 2022 in light of international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the report's preface. "As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes, all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. We submit these country reports in service to our common humanity."

Blinken highlighted the department's reports on China, Iran and Russia among other countries where the US believes human rights violations or abuses may have occurred.

The report on China alleges that Beijing has carried out genocide and other crimes against humanity, mainly against Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

Chinese government officials and security services often commit human rights abuses with impunity, the report also alleged.

The US also accuses Iran of responding with "brutality and violence" to recent protests linked to the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of so-called morality police. The 2023 country report for Iran details its alleged "crackdown" on demonstrators and purported denial of human rights, Blinken said.

In its report on Russia, the US alleges that Russian forces have carried out war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine, including civilian executions and sexual violence, Blinken said. The report for Russia also characterizes its removal of Ukrainian children from conflict zones as "forced deportations."

Outside of issues linked to the special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department also accuses Russia of human rights abuses related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) communities.

In accordance with an executive order from US President Joe Biden, the country reports for 2022 include enhanced reporting on the practice of so-called conversion therapy, during which attempts are made to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, Blinken added.

The report on Ukraine accuses Ukrainian government officials of abuses including unlawful killings, forced disappearances, torture, lack of judicial independence and violence against journalists. The US claims Ukraine also has issues with corruption, crimes motivated by anti-Semitism and violence against the LGBTQ community.

The US does not publish a country report on human rights for itself.

The annual submission of country reports by the State Department are mandated by the US Congress.

Related Topics

Corruption World Police Ukraine Iran Minority Russia China Beijing Gay Independence United States May Congress Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

8 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

5 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.