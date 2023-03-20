US State Dept. Releases Annual Country Reports on Human Rights for 2022

The US State Department on Monday released its annual country reports on human rights, outlining the United States' opinion on the state of human rights in 198 countries and territories around the world based on information and events from 2022

"Each country report speaks for itself, describing reports of practices in Calendar year 2022 in light of international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the report's preface. "As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes, all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. We submit these country reports in service to our common humanity."

Blinken highlighted the department's reports on China, Iran and Russia among other countries where the US believes human rights violations or abuses may have occurred.

The report on China alleges that Beijing has carried out genocide and other crimes against humanity, mainly against Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

Chinese government officials and security services often commit human rights abuses with impunity, the report also alleged.

The US also accuses Iran of responding with "brutality and violence" to recent protests linked to the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of so-called morality police. The 2023 country report for Iran details its alleged "crackdown" on demonstrators and purported denial of human rights, Blinken said.

In its report on Russia, the US alleges that Russian forces have carried out war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine, including civilian executions and sexual violence, Blinken said. The report for Russia also characterizes its removal of Ukrainian children from conflict zones as "forced deportations."

Outside of issues linked to the special military operation in Ukraine, the State Department also accuses Russia of human rights abuses related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) communities.

In accordance with an executive order from US President Joe Biden, the country reports for 2022 include enhanced reporting on the practice of so-called conversion therapy, during which attempts are made to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, Blinken added.

The report on Ukraine accuses Ukrainian government officials of abuses including unlawful killings, forced disappearances, torture, lack of judicial independence and violence against journalists. The US claims Ukraine also has issues with corruption, crimes motivated by anti-Semitism and violence against the LGBTQ community.

The US does not publish a country report on human rights for itself.

The annual submission of country reports by the State Department are mandated by the US Congress.