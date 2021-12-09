(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States and Russia have advanced in their negotiations regarding restrictions on respective embassies and the seized Russian diplomatic property, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

A reporter asked Price whether the US was considering Moscow's proposal to mutually lift all restrictions on the embassies, adding: "I assume they want their dachas back."

"We have made progress as you've heard on these issues in recent days," Price said. "There have been discussions in recent weeks. Those have achieved some degree of progress, and I understand those discussions are set to resume."