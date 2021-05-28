UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Requests $155Mln To Fund Chinese Malign Influence Fund - Budget Proposal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

The US State Department has asked for $155 million to support the Chinese malign influence fund, the F22 Congressional Justification said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department has asked for $155 million to support the Chinese malign influence fund, the F22 Congressional Justification said on Friday.

"Countering PRC Malign Influence Fund (CPMIF) ($155.

0 million): The CPMIF will strengthen the Administration's efforts to win the strategic competition with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in line with principles articulated in the Interim National Security Strategy Guidance," the document said. "CPMIF will build on current efforts to support U.S. support the Administration's goals to increase the capacity and resilience of US partners and allies worldwide to deter aggression, coercion, and malign influence by state and non-state actors."

