US State Dept. Requests $255Mln in 2022 Budget to Boost Ukraine Ability to Counter Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department has requested $255 million to strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter Russia, the Fiscal Year 2022 Congressional Justification said on Friday.

"Ukraine ($255.0 million): US assistance will strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter Russian aggression," the document said.

"Funding will accelerate reforms to address corruption; enhance transparency and accountability, including by expanding e-government initiatives; advance institutional reforms and training necessary for European integration; improve the business climate and enhance trade capacity; strengthen the agricultural sector; support energy security through reform of Ukraine's national oil and gas company and increase energy efficiency; contribute to reconstruction efforts; and provide support for the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine."