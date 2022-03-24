UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Sanctions Members Of Board Of Russia's Sovcombank - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:18 PM

The US Department of State is imposing sanctions against 17 members of the board of Russia's Sovcombank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US Department of State is imposing sanctions against 17 members of the board of Russia's Sovcombank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

The Department of State is targeting elites close to Putin, along with their property, holdings, and family members. Today, the Department has designated: Dmitry Vladimirovich Gusev, Mikhail Lvovich Kuchment, Anatoly Alexandrovich Bravverman, Ilya Borisovich Brodskiy, Aleksey Leonidovich Fisun, Dmitry Vladimirovich Khotimskiy, Sergey Vladimirovich Khotimskiy, Mikhail Vasilyevich Klyukin, Mikhal Olegovich Avtukhov, Albert Alexandrovich Boris, Dmitry Vladimirovich Beryshnikov, Elena Alexandrovna Cherstvova, Sergey Nikolaevich Bondarovich, Oleg Alexandrovich Mashtalyar, Alexey Valeryevich Panferov, Irina Nikoalyevna Kashina, and Joel Raymon Lautier," the statement read.

These individuals are each being designated for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Sovcombank, the statement added.

