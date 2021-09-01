UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Advised Americans Who Remain In Afghanistan On How To Stay In Touch

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:40 AM

US State Dept. Says Advised Americans Who Remain in Afghanistan on How to Stay in Touch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States has been in contact with Americans who are still on the ground in Afghanistan and provided them with information on how to continue to stay in touch after the US troops' withdrawal, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We have already been in touch with the American citizens in Afghanistan who either decided to remain there or who are unable to be evacuated," Price said on Tuesday. "For those who may change their minds, whether that is today, tomorrow, or a year from now, we have provided them with guidance as to how they can continue to be in touch.

"

Price said "closer to 100" Americans remain in Afghanistan and Washington will continue to be in contact with them as it explores options for their evacuation.

"We're exploring every potential option to bring any American out of the country who wishes to depart," Price said.

The United States completed the withdrawal of its troops on August 30, ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie said US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians out of Afghanistan and slightly more than 6,000 of them were US citizens.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington Price United States May August From

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

3 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

2 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

2 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.