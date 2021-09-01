US State Dept. Says Advised Americans Who Remain in Afghanistan on How to Stay in Touch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States has been in contact with Americans who are still on the ground in Afghanistan and provided them with information on how to continue to stay in touch after the US troops' withdrawal, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We have already been in touch with the American citizens in Afghanistan who either decided to remain there or who are unable to be evacuated," Price said on Tuesday. "For those who may change their minds, whether that is today, tomorrow, or a year from now, we have provided them with guidance as to how they can continue to be in touch.

"

Price said "closer to 100" Americans remain in Afghanistan and Washington will continue to be in contact with them as it explores options for their evacuation.

"We're exploring every potential option to bring any American out of the country who wishes to depart," Price said.

The United States completed the withdrawal of its troops on August 30, ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

US Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie said US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians out of Afghanistan and slightly more than 6,000 of them were US citizens.