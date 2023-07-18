Open Menu

US State Dept. Says Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles To Head Mission To UNESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 02:20 AM

US State Dept. Says Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles to Head Mission to UNESCO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles will represent the United States at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as the head of the mission following Washington's return to the organization, the State Department said in a statement.

"On July 14, 2023, Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, was appointed to represent the United States at the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as Head of the US Mission," the statement said on Monday.

Prior to the appointment, Barks-Ruggles served as Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of International Organization Affairs, Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda, US Consul General in Cape Town, Deputy to the US Permanent Representative to the UN, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, the statement added.

On June 30, the member states of UNESCO voted in favor of the United States' return to the organization.

The United States was a founding member of UNESCO but withdrew its membership in 1984. It rejoined the organization in 2003 after an almost twenty-year absence to withdraw again in 2018. On June 12, 2023, the US sent a formal letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay requesting permission to rejoin.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Democracy Cape Town Rwanda United States June July 2018

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

3 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

3 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

3 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

3 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

3 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

3 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World