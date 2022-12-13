US State Dept. Says Aware of Reports of Attempt to Exchange Krasikov for Whelan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said he is aware of reports that Washington failed to negotiate the release of US citizen Paul Whelan for former Russian Col. Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life in prison in Germany for murder.

"The only thing I can confirm is what you said, that there was such a report. I'm in no position to speak to the veracity of that specific report," Price said during a press briefing on Monday when asked about the reports.

On Friday, US media reported, citing a German government source, that US officials asked their German counterparts if Krasikov could be included in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison on espionage charges. Krasikov was given a life sentence in Germany for the murder of former Chechen fighter Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

On Thursday, the US secured the release of basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing cannabis oil in Russia, in exchange for Russian businessman and alleged arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

The prisoner exchange prompted criticism of the Biden administration for failing to secure the release of Whelan, a former US Marine.