WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The United States is deeply concerned by alleged threats to the integrity and credibility of the Guatemala election following the first round of the presidential election held on June 25, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"(T)he United States is deeply concerned by the Public Ministry's attempt to revoke the legal status of the Semilla party amidst the election process," Miller said in a statement. "These actions put at risk the legitimacy of the electoral process at the core of Guatemala's democracy, which should be advanced and upheld consistent with Guatemala's constitution and the Inter-American Democratic Charter."

At the same time, the United States welcomes the certification of the first round of election results by the Guatemalan Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which upholds the credibility and integrity of the most-observed electoral process in Guatemala's history, the statement also said.

According to the US State Department, the certification should lay the ground for a free and fair election on August 20 between Sandra Torres from the UNE party and Bernardo Arevalo from the Semilla party.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Electoral Court of Guatemala recognized the results of the June presidential election.

An hour before the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential election, the Seventh Criminal Court of Guatemala, at the request of the prosecutor's office, temporarily deprived the Semilla Movement of its legal status. The party is reportedly suspected of forging signatures during its registration and illegally financing this process.