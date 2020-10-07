UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Says Concerned With Reports About Turkey's Possible S-400 System Tests

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

US State Dept. Says Concerned With Reports About Turkey's Possible S-400 System Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US State Department said it was concerned about reports on possible tests by Turkey of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Earlier, the Sputnik.Turkey news agency reported that Ankara had deployed Russian S-400 air defense systems to the Black Sea province of Samsun - probably for testing. The Turkish authorities have not made any official statements on this yet.

"We are aware of these reports. We continue to object strenuously to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is continuing its efforts to bring the S-400 into operation.

Our suspension of Turkey from the F-35 program, in response to the S-400 acquisition, signaled the seriousness with which the Administration approaches this issue," a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We continue to stress at the highest levels that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions. We are confident that President Erdogan and his senior officials understand our position," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Samsun Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

10 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

10 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.