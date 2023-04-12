(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The US State Department said in a press release on Wednesday that it is designating five entities and one individual affiliated with Russia's Rosatom corporation as part of a new sanctions package.

"The Department is designating five entities and one individual that are part of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. We are imposing these designations to constrain Rosatom, given that it uses energy exports, including in the nuclear sector, to exert political and economic pressure on its customers globally," the release said.

The list of entities includes M.

V. Protsenko Start Production Association, Rusatom Overseas, Kovrov Mechanical Plant, Vladimir Tochmash Joint Stock Company, and JSC Nauchno-Issledovatelsky i Konstruktorsky Institut Montazhnoy Tekhnologii Atomstroy, the release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US departments of State and Treasury congruently announced new sanctions on 25 individuals and 29 entities that have been allegedly part of a Russian network to evade sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies and partners for Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine.