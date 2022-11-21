UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway On How To Form Tribunal On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:45 PM

US State Dept. Says Discussions Underway on How to Form Tribunal on Russia

Discussions are underway on how to form a tribunal on Russia, with a United Nations-mediated option currently being reviewed, a US State Department official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Discussions are underway on how to form a tribunal on Russia, with a United Nations-mediated option currently being reviewed, a US State Department official said on Monday.

"There are a few discussions now how it can be done. One is bilaterally with the United Nations," the State Department official said referring to a tribunal on alleged war and other crimes allegedly committed by Russia.

In September, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that he supported the idea of creating an independent tribunal to investigate Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and the alleged war crimes committed there.

Russia has repeatedly said that such a tribunal would have nothing to do with justice and has specifically condemned Borrell's remarks.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine responding to requests from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to help them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The United States and its allies - the so-called collective West - have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia while providing military and financial support to Ukraine in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars.

In addition, the collective West has been accusing Russia of committing crimes in Ukraine, while Moscow has said that the special military operation only targets and destroys infrastructure used for military purposes.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk United States February September From Billion

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

Football: World Cup results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had l ..

Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study

2 minutes ago
 French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Mold ..

French President Announces $102Mln in Aid for Moldova

2 minutes ago
 Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with ..

Spain's high-speed rail competition heats up with new entrant

2 minutes ago
 Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast ..

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

5 minutes ago
 Energy Politicization, Price Cap Leads to Market R ..

Energy Politicization, Price Cap Leads to Market Resource Shortages - Novak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.