US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The US State Department is aware of Henry Kissinger's visit to Beijing and meeting with the sanctioned Chinese defense minister, but has no objections since the former US top diplomat was not representing the Biden administration during his trip, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We were aware that Henry Kissinger was traveling to China. It actually came up in the meetings that Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken had when we were in China. The Chinese officials mentioned that he (Kissinger) was planning to come as he has done a number of times over the years as a private citizen.

I will say he was there under his own volition, not acting on behalf of the United States government," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller explained that the meeting between Kissinger and Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu does not violate the existing sanctions.

The Chinese defense ministry said earlier in the day that both Kissinger and Li advocated for the two countries to work productively together.

Kissinger, seen as a friend to China since helping normalize US-China relations during the Nixon administration, last visited Beijing in 2019, when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.