Open Menu

US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US State Dept. Says Does Not Object Kissinger Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The US State Department is aware of Henry Kissinger's visit to Beijing and meeting with the sanctioned Chinese defense minister, but has no objections since the former US top diplomat was not representing the Biden administration during his trip, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We were aware that Henry Kissinger was traveling to China. It actually came up in the meetings that Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken had when we were in China. The Chinese officials mentioned that he (Kissinger) was planning to come as he has done a number of times over the years as a private citizen.

I will say he was there under his own volition, not acting on behalf of the United States government," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller explained that the meeting between Kissinger and Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu does not violate the existing sanctions.

The Chinese defense ministry said earlier in the day that both Kissinger and Li advocated for the two countries to work productively together.

Kissinger, seen as a friend to China since helping normalize US-China relations during the Nixon administration, last visited Beijing in 2019, when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing United States 2019 Government Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

22 minutes ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

22 minutes ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

22 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

24 minutes ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

24 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

24 minutes ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

24 minutes ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

24 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

39 minutes ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

39 minutes ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

39 minutes ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World