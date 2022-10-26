US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds Sentence

The US State Department is in close contact with Brittney Griner's legal team after a Russian court upheld her nine-year sentence earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"We're of course in very close contact with Brittney Griner's legal team, our Office of Special Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs is regularly in touch with her legal team, with her broader network, with her wife," Price said during a press briefing. "They are going to have to decide which steps they pursue."

Earlier in the day, the Moscow Regional Court on Tuesday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for US basketball player Griner, who was convicted of drug charges.