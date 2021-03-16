UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Says Moscow Conference On Afghanistan Does Not Replace Doha Talks

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

US State Dept. Says Moscow Conference on Afghanistan Does Not Replace Doha Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Moscow conference on Afghanistan does not replace ongoing negotiations in Doha, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"As far as the meeting in Moscow, it's correct, [US Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad] he plans to travel on March 18 to this meeting, but let's just be clear, this doesn't replace other ongoing talks in Doha," Porter said in a conference call.

