US State Dept. Says Moscow Conference On Afghanistan Does Not Replace Doha Talks

Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

US State Dept. Says Moscow Conference on Afghanistan Does Not Replace Doha Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Moscow conference on Afghanistan does not replace ongoing negotiations in Doha, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Tuesday.

"As far as the meeting in Moscow, it's correct, [US Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad] he plans to travel on March 18 to this meeting, but let's just be clear, this doesn't replace other ongoing talks in Doha," Porter said in a conference call.

Russia will host the conference on Afghanistan on Thursday with Afghan warring parties. China and Pakistan are also expected to send their delegations to Moscow.

A Qatari official told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Moscow conference is expected to build upon the comprehensive intra-Afghan negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha, and the historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban radical movement in particular.

US-assisted talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency on ending the war stalled this year amid unabated militant attacks. The United States was poised to withdraw troops from the country by May but now insists that a durable political settlement must first be achieved as the new administration reviews understandings reached by its predecessors.

