US State Dept. Says Myanmar Military Rejected Request To Speak With Suu Kyi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Myanmar military has rejected the United States' request to speak with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said at a press briefing.

"Shortly after the events of February 1, we made an effort to reach out to Aung San Suu Kyi, we did that both informally and we did that formally as well, those requests of course were denied," Price said on Monday.

Last week, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud.

US officials have said the Biden administration is crafting measures to impose on Myanmar's military if it does not relinquish power.

