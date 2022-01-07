US State Dept. Says New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Would Undermine Relations With Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) New sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline would undermine US relations with European partners, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"This amendment is not in our estimation a genuine effort to counter further Russian aggression or to protect Ukraine, our concern is that the legislation would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies in a crucial moment," Price said when asked about the Senate's plan to hold a vote on Senator Ted Cruz's amendment for the NDAA that would impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.