US State Dept. Says No Meetings Scheduled Between Blinken, Top China Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) There is no meeting scheduled at the moment between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a senior People's Republic of China (PRC) official, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"At the moment, there is no meeting on the books between Secretary Blinken and a senior PRC official," Price said during a press briefing.

The statement comes following reports of a potential meeting between Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference this month.

Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month in response to the transit of an alleged PRC surveillance balloon over the US, although the top diplomat still plans on meeting with PRC officials when the circumstances are appropriate.