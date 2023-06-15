The United States continues to see no reason to change its nuclear posture in light of Russia's transfer of its nuclear weapons to Belarus, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States continues to see no reason to change its nuclear posture in light of Russia's transfer of its nuclear weapons to Belarus, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"We'll continue to monitor how it (transfer) unfolds and the implications. As we said before, and it continues to be the case, we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," Miller said during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said that NATO does not see any reason to adjust its strategy following Russia's decision to deploy its nuclear weapons in Belarus.

On May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Victor Khrenin, signed a pact allowing for Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons to be stored at a special site in Belarus. On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, that Moscow would start deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus after the end of the necessary preparations from July 7-8.