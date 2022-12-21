US State Dept. Says North Korea Poised to Undertake Additional 'Provocations'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States believes that North Korea is ready to undertake additional "provocations," State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We continue to believe that the DPRK is poised to undertake additional provocations," Price said during a press conference.

If Pyongyang were to undertake a seventh nuclear test, the United States would impose additional measures on those responsible for the country's nuclear program, the official added.