US State Dept. Says Not Closing Embassy In Ukraine, Switching To Essential Functions Only

Published February 12, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States is not fully closing its embassy in Ukraine, but is reducing the number of diplomatic personnel and switching to essential functions only, the US State Department said on Saturday.

"We are not closing the embassy. We are not suspending operations of the embassy within the country. We are further reducing at this time the number of staff that we have in country to conduct only the most essential business," a senior administration official told a briefing.

