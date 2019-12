The United States estimates that Iranian security forces may have killed over a thousand people in crackdown on mass protests throughout the country, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The United States estimates that Iranian security forces may have killed over a thousand people in crackdown on mass protests throughout the country, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"We know for certain its many, many hundreds, perhaps, over a thousand," Hook said during a briefing. "That was a brutal crackdown."