US State Dept. Says Pompeo, Lavrov Discussed Convening P5 Leaders 'In Near Future'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone call discussed convening the P5 leaders in the near future, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Pompeo spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

  Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed convening P5 leaders in the near future to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations," Ortagus said in the statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Pompeo and Lavrov discussed in detail preparations for the meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, which was suggested by Russia.

