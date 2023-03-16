WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia's claimed suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty is "legally invalid" and Moscow is still bound by its obligations under the accord, the US State Department of State said in a press release.

"Russia's claimed suspension of the New START Treaty is legally invalid. As a result, Russia remains bound by its obligations under the treaty," the State Department said in the release on Wednesday.

The United States remains ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the New START treaty, the release said.