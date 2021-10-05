US State Dept. Says Studying Pandora Papers Revelations, Cannot Comment on Specifics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The US Department of State is aware of the Pandora papers publication and currently studying them but cannot provide any comments yet, the department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, shines a light on a vast network of offshore banking among the world's elite. Over 35 incumbent and former global leaders, and more than 330 officials worldwide, were cited in the papers as being involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.

"We have of course seen the reporting on the Pandora papers and we're not in a position to comment specifically on the findings which we are reviewing," Price said at a press briefing.