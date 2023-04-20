UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Sudan Embassy Team Safe, Citizen Evacuation Not Possible

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 11:49 PM

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that the department remains in contact with its diplomatic personnel at the embassy in Khartoum amid violence in Sudan, although an evacuation of US civilians from the country would be unsafe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that the department remains in contact with its diplomatic personnel at the embassy in Khartoum amid violence in Sudan, although an evacuation of US civilians from the country would be unsafe.

"We continue to remain in close contact with our team in Khartoum... To our understanding, they are safe," Patel said during a press briefing. "It's not safe to undertake a US government-coordinated evacuation of private American citizens at this time."

More than 600 people have been killed in recent days as a result of fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force, led by rival generals.

