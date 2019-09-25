US State Dept. Says Takes UN Agreement Seriously Despite Russian Delegates Visa Denial

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United States takes its obligations under the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) agreement seriously, a State Department official told Sputnik amid criticism that it denied visas to members of the Russian delegation scheduled to participate in the UN General Assembly session.

"We evaluate each visa application on a case by case basis, consistent with existing laws and obligations," the official said on Tuesday. "We take our obligations under the UNHQ Agreement seriously."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said the US authorities did not provide visas to him and several other members of the Russian delegation and they would therefore miss the 74th session of the UN Nations General Assembly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation demanded a tough reaction from Russia and the United Nations, adding that the visa refusal was a direct violation of the United States' international obligations.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik the world body is trying to obtain more information about the US authorities' refusal to provide visas to members of the Russian delegation.

The 1947 Headquarters Agreement between the United Nations and United States regulates the accessibility of the UN seat to non-US citizens, among other provisions.